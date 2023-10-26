Coyotes to host Pride Night after NHL reverses controversial rule on symbolic tape

TEMPE, AZ — The Arizona Coyotes will be the first NHL team this season to host a Pride Night after the league has reversed its stance on a controversial rule on symbolic tape used on hockey sticks.

It comes after Arizona Coyotes' defenseman Travis Dermott became the first player in the league to use Pride tape on his stick in defiance of the league's order.

“If I got fined I got fined and I thought it would’ve done more positive than a 5,000 dollar fine or whatever I had to pay,” Dermott said Thursday. “I’ve got some tight connections with someone who is still in the closet and I think if I break it down in my soul I think that’s why I had the confidence to take that first step.”

The NHL released a statement Tuesday that read:

After consultation with the NHL Players' Association and the NHL Player Inclusion Coalition, players will now have the option to voluntarily represent social causes with their stick tape throughout the season.

“That’s the kind of safe environment you want to be in. That’s the kind of environment we want to create for our team,” Coyotes Coach André Tourigny said. “The action travis took plus the support of his teammates that’s a big win for us as an organization.

Dermott said Thursday he was happy the decision was up to the players again, and didn’t want to force anyone to participate.

He said anyone who chose not to participate would be accepted and respected but said several of his teammates have expressed plans to support LGBTQ+ groups on Friday night when the Coyotes will host their Pride Night against the Los Angeles Kings at Mullett Arena.

