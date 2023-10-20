Hockey returns to the Valley! What you need to know before the Coyotes home opener

TEMPE, AZ — Let's go 'Yotes! The Arizona Coyotes will have their first home game of the 2023-24 season on Saturday when Anaheim comes to town!

Tickets are still available for Saturday's game, starting at $85. You can get your tickets here. The team does use mobile ticketing, so you are asked to download the Arizona Coyotes app before heading to Tempe for the game.

Whether it's your first time at Mullett Arena, or you bleed Coyote red, there are plenty of food options you will find at Mullet Arena this year.

Among the eateries to choose from are Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers, Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken, and Venezia's New York-style Pizzeria.

Can't make it to the game? No worries! You can watch the game for free over-the-air on channel 15.2; channel 95 on Cox; and Orbital channel 200.

RELATED: ABC15 Arizona, in association with Scripps Sports, is the new official broadcast partner of the Arizona Coyotes!

The Coyotes will hold their home opener after opening the season on a four-game road trip out east.

They opened the season with a 4-3 win in New Jersey on October 13, but fell to the Rangers and then the Islanders. The Coyotes took a 6-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night.

Arizona doesn't return home for long. The team will make a quick trip to Los Angeles on Tuesday to play the Kings before returning home on Friday to play the Kings again.