Coyotes owner proposes $1 billion entertainment complex in Reno, Nevada

RENO, NV — Arizona Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo is proposing to build a $1 billion entertainment complex, but not in Arizona.

Meruelo's Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada says the complex would be built within the resort's 140-acre complex over the next decade.

The centerpiece of this project is a cutting-edge arena, designed to host various events such as concerts, special events, basketball games, and other sports, with a capacity exceeding 10,000 seats. The arena will span approximately 300,000 square feet and offer contemporary amenities, including suites and premium hospitality clubs.

Meruelo and University of Nevada, Reno President Brian Sandoval also announced the exploration of a partnership with the Nevada men's basketball team, which could make the arena their home upon completion of construction.

"The vision is to transform GSR into a destination where community, sports and entertainment come together," said Meruelo.

The announcement comes as Meruelo and the Arizona Coyotes' future is still up in the air as the team does not yet have a plan for a permanent home in the Valley.

There are no indications at this point that the Coyotes are part of Meruelo's plan for this development in Reno.

Two years ago, the city of Glendale evicted the Coyotes from what was then Gila River Arena after the 2021-2022 season.

Since then, the Coyotes have been playing in Mullett Arena, the home of the Arizona State University hockey team.

The city of Tempe held an election about whether or not to build a multi-use complex that would include an arena for the Coyotes last year. That measure ultimately did not pass.

Since that election, no concrete plans have been put in place for the Coyotes' next home.

Over the summer, Coyotes officials said the Loop 101 corridor was where their focus was for the construction of a new arena.

Just last month, Meruelo has put in a letter of intent to purchase 41 acres in Mesa.

While the team confirmed the land could possibly be used for a new arena, no official plans have been announced.