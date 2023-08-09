Arizona Coyotes owner attempting to purchase Mesa land for new arena

MESA, AZ — Arizona Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo has put in a letter of intent to purchase 41 acres in Mesa for the team’s new arena, per Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro.

This would begin a process to develop the first privately funded sports and entertainment district in the state.

The player above includes comments about the team's arena situation from Coyotes president Xavier Gutierrez during the NHL draft.

Meruelo is still looking into other possible sites, with areas in the East Valley, including Mesa, Phoenix and Scottsdale, according to Gambadoro.

