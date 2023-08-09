Watch Now
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Arizona Coyotes owner attempting to purchase Mesa land for new arena

It comes after a vote for a new entertainment complex in Tempe failed in May
Arizona Coyotes president Xavier Gutierrez talks about the status of a new arena for the team, including possible sites in the Valley. Video provided by the Arizona Coyotes.
Coyotes complex.jpg
Posted at 7:29 AM, Aug 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-09 10:29:30-04

MESA, AZ — Arizona Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo has put in a letter of intent to purchase 41 acres in Mesa for the team’s new arena, per Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro.

This would begin a process to develop the first privately funded sports and entertainment district in the state.

The player above includes comments about the team's arena situation from Coyotes president Xavier Gutierrez during the NHL draft.

Meruelo is still looking into other possible sites, with areas in the East Valley, including Mesa, Phoenix and Scottsdale, according to Gambadoro.

Read the full story on Arizona Sports here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!