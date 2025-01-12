Clear skies and clear minds: Rams regroup in Arizona to prepare for playoff game vs. Vikings

TEMPE — Everything seemed pretty normal for the Los Angeles Rams during Saturday's practice at their temporary home on a beautiful afternoon in suburban Phoenix.

The music was blaring, coaches shouting, footballs flying and even some palm trees swaying in the background to give it a Southern California vibe.

Running back Kyren Williams said the Rams also had something they haven't had in a few days: clear minds.

“I felt like I was at peace,” Williams said. “We didn't really have to worry about anything except for playing ball.”

The Rams are in Arizona this weekend preparing for Monday's NFL playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings at the practice facility of their division rival, the Arizona Cardinals. They made their way to the desert on Friday night, escaping from days of devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles area.

Now the Rams know their families are safe and their hearts go out to those still affected.

“There's a feeling amongst the team — this if for LA,” Williams said. “This is for hope back at home that they can cling onto, that the Rams are going to be the people who can take them away from whatever they're going through for a few hours on Monday.”

Los Angeles (10-7) will “host” the Vikings (14-3) at the Cardinals’ State Farm Stadium on Monday night. The league announced Thursday that the game would be moved because of the continued threat of wildfires and the potential strain on public services.

The Cardinals opened their training facility in Tempe for the Rams’ use, and there was a big banner that said “Welcome Los Angeles Rams” with the logo of both teams on the entrance gate. Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill sent two team planes to LA on Friday to help the team's journey to Arizona. The Rams' players were allowed to bring their families — and even some pets — along for the ride.

“It was cool to have that experience with my boys and with my wife,” Rams receiver Cooper Kupp said. “Obviously, to be here, super thankful for the Rams with how they've been able to take care of the families in the organization.”

Los Angeles still hopes for a sizable homefield advantage for Monday's game, even if it's roughly 375 miles and a six-hour drive from SoFi Stadium. The team’s season ticket holders bought 25,000 tickets in the first hour of availability Friday and the team has arranged for at least 15 buses to drive fans from Inglewood for the game.

More travel aids are being contemplated.

In some ways, State Farm Stadium has been the Rams' home away from home for a decade. Los Angeles won nine straight games in Arizona before the streak was snapped earlier this season. McVay said Los Angeles requested the vistors locker room on Monday — even though they're still technically the home team — because of their familiarity with the space.

“For the most part, we've played pretty well in this stadium,” Kupp said. “It's grass, too, which is a big bonus. I'll take any chance we have to play on grass.”

Only a few Rams employees had been directly affected by the fires until Thursday afternoon, when the Kenneth Fire broke out a few miles from the team’s training complex in suburban Woodland Hills, sending smoke billowing into the sky with alarming speed.

Defensive lineman Kobie Turner said receiver Puka Nucua's house was in an evacuation warning zone, so he came over and slept at his house one night. Turner said the tight-knit team has become even closer during the ordeal, looking out for one another.

The Rams have faced adversity on the field all season, recovering from a 1-4 start to win the NFC West. This is just another hurdle.

And considering what so many in LA are going through, they're not going to complain.

“At the end of the day, it's a playoff game,” Turner said. “You don't get too many of these.”