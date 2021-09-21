Watch
Cedric Ceballos home after battling COVID-19 for weeks

Associated Press/Cedric Ceballos
Posted at 10:38 AM, Sep 21, 2021
PHOENIX — Former Phoenix Suns player and NBA All-Star Cedric Ceballos says he is home from the hospital after battling coronavirus for several weeks.

“After 20 straight days on death row…I AM HOME,” he tweeted Tuesday morning.

“There are two things that get you through something like this whether you were vaccinated or not. 1, your will to fight and want to live and 2, your health care, because you are treated way different if you are covered, than not,” he continued.

He also thanked those who helped him along his journey and expressed gratitude for the nurses and doctors who cared for him "in (his) darkest days."

Last week, Ceballos said he was free of the virus, but was still in the ICU.

Ceballos was drafted by the Suns in 1990 and played for several years with the team.

He was an NBA All-Star in 1995 as an LA Laker and won the dunk contest in 1992 with the Suns.

