Former Phoenix Suns player Cedric Ceballos free of COVID-19, still in ICU

Associated Press/Cedric Ceballos
Posted at 9:44 AM, Sep 14, 2021
Former Phoenix Suns player and NBA All-Star Cedric Ceballos says, while he remains in the ICU, he is now free of coronavirus.

The 52-year-old posted on social media last week that he had been battling COVID-19 in the hospital.

On Monday, Ceballos gave an update on his health, saying he is now "COVID-19 free" but still struggling with symptoms and in the ICU.

He continued, "I am out of isolation, due to not having covid, but still in ICU, I will still fight and I ask for uplifting on your end…"

Ceballos was drafted by the Suns in 1990 and played for several years with the team.

He was an NBA All-Star in 1995 as an LA Laker and won the dunk contest in 1992 with the Suns.

