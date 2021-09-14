Former Phoenix Suns player Cedric Ceballos free of COVID-19, still in ICU

Former Phoenix Suns player and NBA All-Star Cedric Ceballos says, while he remains in the ICU, he is now free of coronavirus.

The 52-year-old posted on social media last week that he had been battling COVID-19 in the hospital.

On Monday, Ceballos gave an update on his health, saying he is now "COVID-19 free" but still struggling with symptoms and in the ICU.

Hello family and friends, giving a UPDATE on my health situation….. I am COVID-19 free, thank you so very much for your prayers and well wishes to help me with that. I still CAN NOT breathe, walk or function on my own yet………▶️ pic.twitter.com/PoH9cG81Hx — Cedric Ceballos (@cedceballos) September 13, 2021

He continued, "I am out of isolation, due to not having covid, but still in ICU, I will still fight and I ask for uplifting on your end…"

Ceballos was drafted by the Suns in 1990 and played for several years with the team.

He was an NBA All-Star in 1995 as an LA Laker and won the dunk contest in 1992 with the Suns.