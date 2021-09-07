Former Phoenix Suns player Cedric Ceballos in ICU battling COVID

PHOENIX — Former Phoenix Suns player and NBA All-Star Cedric Ceballos says he is in the ICU battling COVID-19.

The 52-year-old posted on social media Tuesday that he has been battling COVID-19 for 10 days now in the ICU and isn’t out of the woods yet.

On my 10th day in ICU, COVID-19 is officially kicking my but, I am asking ALL family, friends , prayer warriors healers for your prayers and well wish for my recovery.

If I have done and anything to you in the past , allow me to publicly apologize.

My fight is not done…..

Thx pic.twitter.com/r9QZBpfmEI — Cedric Ceballos (@cedceballos) September 7, 2021

Ceballos was drafted by the Suns in 1990 and played for several years with the team.

He was an NBA All-Star in 1995 as a LA Laker, and won the dunk contest in 1992 with the Suns.