Former Phoenix Suns player Cedric Ceballos in ICU battling COVID

Posted at 12:36 PM, Sep 07, 2021
PHOENIX — Former Phoenix Suns player and NBA All-Star Cedric Ceballos says he is in the ICU battling COVID-19.

The 52-year-old posted on social media Tuesday that he has been battling COVID-19 for 10 days now in the ICU and isn’t out of the woods yet.

Ceballos was drafted by the Suns in 1990 and played for several years with the team.

He was an NBA All-Star in 1995 as a LA Laker, and won the dunk contest in 1992 with the Suns.

