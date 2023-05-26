Watch Now
Arizona Cardinals release wide receiver Deandre Hopkins

The 30-year-old Hopkins spent 3 seasons with the Cardinals
Posted at 10:11 AM, May 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-26 13:17:44-04

GLENDALE, AZ — Deandre Hopkins won't be catching passes from Kyler Murray next season.

The Cardinals wide receiver was released Friday.

Hopkins spent 3 seasons in Arizona with the Cardinals.

He came to Arizona in 2020 after spending many years with the Houston Texans.

His time in Arizona wasn't without controversy.

Hopkins was suspended for performance-enhancing substances for the first six games of the 2022 season.

It's also not the only turnover the Cardinals have had after a 4-13 campaign in 2022.

Former coach Kliff Kingsbury was fired and GM Steve Keim stepped down from his position earlier in the offseason.

