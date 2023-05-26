Arizona Cardinals release wide receiver Deandre Hopkins

GLENDALE, AZ — Deandre Hopkins won't be catching passes from Kyler Murray next season.

The Cardinals wide receiver was released Friday.

Hopkins spent 3 seasons in Arizona with the Cardinals.

We have released Deandre Hopkins. pic.twitter.com/POnAb3uhWH — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 26, 2023

He came to Arizona in 2020 after spending many years with the Houston Texans.

His time in Arizona wasn't without controversy.

Hopkins was suspended for performance-enhancing substances for the first six games of the 2022 season.

It's also not the only turnover the Cardinals have had after a 4-13 campaign in 2022.

Former coach Kliff Kingsbury was fired and GM Steve Keim stepped down from his position earlier in the offseason.