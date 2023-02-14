Arizona Cardinals hire Jonathan Gannon as team's newest head coach

PHOENIX — The Arizona Cardinals have hired former Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as the franchise's newest head coach.

Eagles now are losing both their defensive and offensive coordinators, on the… https://t.co/BRU2yCz4cG pic.twitter.com/V7S1RQXNGW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 14, 2023

This news comes two days after Super Bowl LVII in the Valley. The Cardinals were in the spotlight the week leading up, with ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeting updates about the vacancy.

Add one more candidate to the Cardinals’ HC search: Arizona is expected to request permission to interview Eagles’ DC Jonathan Gannon this week, per sources. Arizona’s other candidates are Giants OC Mike Kafka and Bengals DC Lou Anarumo. pic.twitter.com/hNMVGXJvDH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 12, 2023

According to Pro-football-reference, Gannon will be the 43rd head coach in the club's history.

Gannon was previously the defensive coordinator for the Philidelphia Eagles. He spent two years with the team and this will be his first head coaching opportunity.

After finishing the 2022 season with the third-worst record in the league (4-13), new GM Monti Ossenfort and Gannon have their work cut out for them.

The two will begin their tenure with a clean slate, as the Cardinals have the third pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on April 27.