Arizona Cardinals hire Monti Ossenfort as next GM

GLENDALE, AZ — The Arizona Cardinals have reportedly hired Monti Ossenfort as the team's next general manager, according to a release from the team.

Ossenfort spent the last three seasons with the Tennessee Titans as their director of player personnel. He was also with the New England Patriots for a span of 15 years and worked in several different roles.

He was most recently their director of college scouting from 2014-2019.

“It was critically-important for us to find the right person to lead us as General Manager and there is no doubt in my mind that we have that in Monti Ossenfort,” said Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill. “He possesses every attribute of a successful GM – passion, leadership, intelligence, work ethic – and his extensive experience has clearly prepared him for this role. We could not be more thrilled to have Monti and his family joining the Cardinals.”

We have hired Monti Ossenfort as our general manager. pic.twitter.com/pRfUQZTSjI — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) January 16, 2023

The Cardinals announced one week ago that Steve Keim will no longer be the club's GM and stepped down to focus on his health.

The Cardinals are still searching for a new head coach after Kliff Kingsbury was fired the same day Keim stepped down.

The Cardinals finished the season 4-13 and lost their last seven games in a row.