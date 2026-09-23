Cardinals' CB Will Johnson could be out for the season with a neck injury

Arizona Cardinals starting cornerback Will Johnson could miss the rest of the regular season after suffering a neck injury against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Coach Mike LaFleur made the announcement during his news conference on Monday, adding that he didn't have any more information and wasn't sure if the 2025 second-round pick out of Michigan will need surgery.

Johnson left the game in the second half but it was unclear when he suffered the injury. The Seahawks pulled away over the final two quarters for a 31-7 win.

“Will's got a neck — potentially could miss the whole season,” LaFleur said. “You're sick for Will, for obvious reasons. The person over the player. And his teammates are sick for him, too. But it's ball and we move on.”

Johnson started the first two games of the season and was emerging as a key piece in the Cardinals' defense. He has eight tackles, one pass defended and one fumble recovery this season.

Veteran Starling Thomas is in line to get more playing time without Johnson in the lineup.

“Star's played a lot of football here, Star's played good football and I think Star's in a good spot headspace-wise,” LaFleur said.

LaFleur also said that cornerback Max Melton would be day to day after a toe injury on Sunday. The Cardinals play on the road against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

