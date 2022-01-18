Watch
Cactus League preparing for normal season as spring training remains in limbo

Elaine Thompson/AP
FILE - In this March 5, 2019, file photo, fans fill most of the seats at Tempe Diablo Stadium, the Los Angeles Angels' spring stadium ballpark, during the team's spring training baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Tempe, Ariz. The Angels will keep their spring training home in Tempe until at least 2035, after reaching a deal for an extensive renovation of Tempe Diablo Stadium. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
Posted at 5:27 AM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-18 07:27:41-05

PHOENIX — As the start of the 75th year of the Cactus League gets closer, the fate of spring training is in limbo.

Major League Baseball made its first labor proposal last week, but it did little to encourage players.

Still, across the Valley, Cactus League stadiums are preparing as normal for the start of spring training games on Feb. 26, according to League Executive Director Bridget Binsbacher.

“In light of what we’ve been through the last couple of years, I think we’ve shown that we can be prepared, you know, to be flexible, to be ready for whatever circumstances that we’re faced with,” she said. “We’re just moving forward as though Feb. 26 is the day.”

With a failed proposal from the MLB last week, it’s becoming more likely that spring training will see a delayed start. It could mean an economic impact on our communities.

Brinsbacher said a 2018 economic report found spring training typically brings in about $644 million in a normal season.

In 2020, however, that number went down nearly in half to about $363 million when the onset of the pandemic brought the games to a screeching halt.

Last year, the pandemic still forced limited capacity on stadiums, limiting revenue potential yet again.

The Cactus League is hoping for this year to be a go as normal. As of right now, tickets are still on sale for spring training games in the Valley.

It is recommended that you reach out to individual stadiums for ticketing information and to find out what your options are should the games get delayed.

