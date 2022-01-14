Watch
Spring Training 2022 tickets: Single-game tickets for most teams on sale now

Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - Fans at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick watch along the left field foul line during the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game between the Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks in Scottsdale, Ariz., Thursday, March 31, 2016. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Posted at 5:08 PM, Jan 13, 2022
PHOENIX — While it remains to be seen if Spring Training will begin on time amid ongoing negotiations between Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association, tickets for most Cactus League teams are already on sale, while others will go on sale this weekend.

Tickets for home games to see the Arizona Diamondbacks at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick go on sale at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at www.mlb.com/dbacks/tickets/spring-training. The box office at Salt River Fields will also be open from 9 a.m. - noon.

The D-back's first game is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, against the Colorado Rockies, who share the stadium with them. View current schedule.

The 2020 season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Players and fans returned for the 2021 Spring Training season, where stadiums operated at reduced capacities.

Here is when Spring Training tickets go on sale for each team:

