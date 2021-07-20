Watch
Suns remain upbeat as they face elimination game in Milwaukee

Matt York/AP
Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams gestures during the second half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Posted at 4:27 AM, Jul 20, 2021
MILWAUKEE — The Phoenix Suns say they aren’t feeling sorry for themselves after squandering a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals and moving within one game of elimination.

They realize they’re still two wins away from capturing the first league title in franchise history.

Phoenix coach Monty Williams says the Suns are showing the same spirit that helped them get this far in their first playoff appearance since 2010.

The Suns have lost three straight to the Milwaukee Bucks, who host Tuesday's Game 6 with an opportunity to close out the Finals.

