Suns remain upbeat as they face elimination game in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Phoenix Suns say they aren’t feeling sorry for themselves after squandering a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals and moving within one game of elimination.

They realize they’re still two wins away from capturing the first league title in franchise history.

Phoenix coach Monty Williams says the Suns are showing the same spirit that helped them get this far in their first playoff appearance since 2010.

The Suns have lost three straight to the Milwaukee Bucks, who host Tuesday's Game 6 with an opportunity to close out the Finals.

