Bucks edge Suns 123-119 to take 3-2 lead in NBA Finals

PHOENIX — Jrue Holiday’s steal and alley-oop pass to Giannis Antetounmpo for a dunk sealed a wild Game 5 and gave the Milwaukee Bucks a 123-119 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

Antetokounmpo had 32 points, nine rebounds, and six assists.

Khris Middleton added 29 points and Holiday had 27 points and 13 assists.

The Bucks shot their way out of an early 16-point hole but then won it by making a huge defensive play for the second straight game.

They can win their first title since 1971 in Milwaukee on Tuesday night. Booker once again led the Suns in scoring with 40, while Chris Paul had 21 points and 11 assists.