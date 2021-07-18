Phoenix Suns to host 'Road Game Rally' at Footprint Center for Game 6

PHOENIX — It's time to Rally the Valley for Game 6!

The Phoenix Suns will be hosting a "Road Game Rally" on Tuesday at the recently renamed arena, the Footprint Center to keep the spirits up as the Phoenix Suns continue their quest for a title.

Bucks edge Suns 123-119 to take 3-2 lead in NBA Finals

The Suns took a hard loss in the Finals Saturday, and the Bucks now have just one more game to win the title.

The rally allows Suns fans to gather together and enjoy new arena amenities available at the Footprint Center.

The rally will feature a halftime performance from MC Magic and Jay Roxxx.

RALLY THE VALLEY: Full coverage of Phoenix Suns in 2021 NBA Finals on ABC15

Tickets are $10 per person, with parking available at the 1st Street and Jefferson garage for $5. Children under the age of 2 will be admitted for free.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Can't attend? You can watch the Suns take on the Bucks for Game 6 of the NBA Finals Tuesday on ABC15 at 5 p.m.!