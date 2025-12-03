Suns' Devin Booker out with groin strain, to be re-evaluated in one week

PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is out with an injury for at least a week.

The Suns announced Wednesday that Booker sustained a right groin strain and will be re-evaluated in one week.

Booker was ruled out of Monday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half with an apparent groin injury.

Booker checked out with 2:05 left in the first quarter after committing an offensive foul, and he didn't return. He had 11 points and three assists before his injury.

Booker began the night averaging 25.7 points and 6.9 assists per game in the 11th season of a career spent entirely with Phoenix.

The Suns are off to a better-than-expected 12-9 start to the season, and they led the streaking Lakers 66-52 at halftime despite Booker's absence.

