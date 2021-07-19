Watch
SportsBasketballPhoenix Suns

Actions

Let's talk about the Phoenix Suns fan counting his money during Giannis' Game 5 free throws

items.[0].image.alt
ABC
Screen Shot 2021-07-18 at 10.00.48 AM.png
Posted at 4:45 AM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-19 07:45:53-04

We need to talk about the Phoenix Suns fan who went viral for counting his $100 bills during Giannis Antetokounmpo's free throw attempts.

RELATED: Resilient Suns? Down 3-2 in Finals, it's time to find out

Yep, this guy.

It's become a well-known tradition at this point in the playoffs that fans in road arenas will loudly count to ten while Giannis prepares to hit his shots from the free-throw stripe. That's how long players have to hit free throws, and Giannis has struggled with this in the past. He has even taken a couple of penalties for it during this playoff run.

But this Suns fan took it to the next level - openly bragging on his wealth while taunting Giannis at the same time.

RELATED: Phoenix Suns to host 'Road Game Rally' at Footprint Center for Game 6

Let's just say that Milwaukee fans weren't very impressed by the display. Here are some of the best reactions from social media:

Game 6 of the NBA Finals is Tuesday, July 20 at 8 p.m. inside Fiserv Forum.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch the Suns take on the Bucks in the NBA Finals only on ABC15