Resilient Suns? Down 3-2 in Finals, it's time to find out

Ross D. Franklin/AP
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul, middle, huddles with head coach Monty Williams, bottom left, center Deandre Ayton (22) and teammates during the second half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Monty Williams, Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton
Posted at 3:07 PM, Jul 18, 2021
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns like to believe they're a resilient bunch.

Now is one of their few chances this season to prove it.

The Suns will be facing an elimination game for the first time in this postseason when they travel to Milwaukee for Tuesday’s Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Phoenix won the first two games of the series before the Bucks rallied to win the next three, including Saturday’s thrilling 123-119 victory in Game 5.

It’s the first time since January that the Suns have lost three straight games.

