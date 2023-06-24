It's official: Bradley Beal to the Suns, Paul and Shamet dealt to Wizards in trade

PHOENIX — The huge Suns trade that broke last weekend is now official. Bradley Beal is coming to the Valley, and Chris Paul and Landry Shamet have been dealt to the Washington Wizards as part of the deal.

All told, five players, nearly a dozen draft picks, and cash considerations were involved in the three-team deal between the Suns, Wizards, and the Indiana Pacers.

Phoenix will receive the All-Star Beal, along with guard Jordan Goodwin and forward Isaiah Todd from the Wizards.

In return, Washington is getting Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, five future second-round draft picks, four future pick swaps, and cash considerations. Indiana also received a future second-round pick from the Suns. The Wizards also gave up a second-round draft pick to the Pacers, and the two teams swapped draft rights to their lottery picks in Thursday's NBA draft.

A three-time NBA All-Star, Beal has twice averaged over 30 points in a season and is one of just nine players in the league to post at least 27 points per game over the last five combined seasons. Beal earned All-NBA Third Team honors in 2020-21 after averaging a career-best 31.3 points and becoming just the 12th different player in NBA history to record consecutive seasons with 30-plus points per game. This past season, Beal shot a career-high 50.6% from the field in averaging 23.2 points over 50 games.

Since this trade made headlines, news has also broke the Paul was traded again, this time to the Golden State Warriors.

Thank you, @CP3, for all you did for The Valley 💜🧡



Chris Paul as a Sun:

2x All-Star

2x All-NBA

21-22 NBA Assists Per Game Leader

2021 Western Conference Champion pic.twitter.com/2xABw90YoC — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) June 24, 2023

The Beal acquisition is the second major acquisition for owner Mat Ishbia in Phoenix. He landed Durant for a massive combination of players and first-round draft picks just days after formally taking over the Suns in February.

The team had a disappointing second-round exit in this year's NBA Playoffs, losing to the eventual NBA champion Denver Nuggets.