Former Suns guard Chris Paul traded to Golden State Warriors

Chris Paul is on the move again.

After being traded from the Phoenix Suns to the Washington Wizards Sunday, ESPN is reporting he has been traded again, this time to the Golden State Warriors.

ESPN Sources: The Washington Wizards are finalizing a deal to send Chris Paul to the Golden State Warriors for a package that includes Jordan Poole and future draft assets. pic.twitter.com/kpNkhqFicp — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2023

In return, the Wizards will receive guard Jordan Poole, a 2027 second-round draft pick, and a 2030 protected first-round pick, according to ESPN.

Paul was traded from the Suns to the Wizards Sunday, a trade that brought all-star guard Bradley Beal to the Valley.

That package also sent Landry Shamet and draft picks to Washington.

He told GMA Monday morning he found out about the first trade while on a flight with his children.

Paul spent three seasons in Phoenix with the Suns.

He helped lead the team to the NBA Finals in his first season in the Valley, a series they eventually lost to the Milwaukee Bucks.