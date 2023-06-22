Watch Now
Former Suns guard Chris Paul traded to Golden State Warriors

It comes after he was originally traded from the Suns to the Washington Wizards Sunday
Chris Paul
Posted at 12:43 PM, Jun 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-22 15:43:58-04

Chris Paul is on the move again.

After being traded from the Phoenix Suns to the Washington Wizards Sunday, ESPN is reporting he has been traded again, this time to the Golden State Warriors.

In return, the Wizards will receive guard Jordan Poole, a 2027 second-round draft pick, and a 2030 protected first-round pick, according to ESPN.

Paul was traded from the Suns to the Wizards Sunday, a trade that brought all-star guard Bradley Beal to the Valley.

That package also sent Landry Shamet and draft picks to Washington.

He told GMA Monday morning he found out about the first trade while on a flight with his children.

Paul spent three seasons in Phoenix with the Suns.

He helped lead the team to the NBA Finals in his first season in the Valley, a series they eventually lost to the Milwaukee Bucks.

