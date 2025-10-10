ASU QB Sam Leavitt doubtful: Dillingham says it would be ‘mini miracle’ to play vs. Utah

TEMPE, AZ — Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt was listed as doubtful on Thursday’s Big 12 availability report after he was probable on Wednesday.

Head coach Kenny Dillingham told Bickley & Marotta on Friday morning it would be a “mini miracle” if Leavitt’s undisclosed injury improved enough for the quarterback to play Saturday in an expectedly rainy visit to the Utah Utes.

“Sam’s been battling something going back to Baylor (on Sept. 20),” Dillingham said, adding that the quarterback had been working hard to rehab. “Bye week was good for him to get kind of back and this week it didn’t feel as good as we wanted to. … If he plays in the game, it’ll be a mini miracle. I’d be shocked.

“At the end of the day, we got to protect people from people.”

Jeff Sims would start for Leavitt if he can’t go. Sims previously started at Cincinnati last season, completing 12 of 23 passes for 155 yards and rushing for 53 yards on 14 carries in a 24-14 loss.

Sims has thrown 705 passes in six college seasons for Georgia Tech, Nebraska and ASU.

“The game plan is not changing. We got a lot of confidence in Jeff,” Dillingham said. “This is his opportunity. I’m excited for him. That’s one thing I can say.”

sam leavitt has been downgraded to doubtful for saturday at utah.



Jordyn Tyson was also listed as probable on Wednesday, but he was taken off the report by Thursday.

Running back Kyson Brown was questionable both days, and defensive back Montana Warren was upgraded from questionable to probable. Defensive end Clayton Smith, tight end Chamon Metayer and kicker Jesus Gomez were the probable starters.

In addition to the probable players, there were 11 players designated as out in the injury report including defensive back Xavion Alford. Other notable players listed as out included linebacker Zyrus Fiaseu and defensive lineman Zac Swanson.

Jalen Moss did not appear on the injury report. Head coach Kenny Dillingham said on Monday that Moss, who has missed the Sun Devils’ last four games with a foot injury and illness, will play on Saturday.

Utah had seven players listed as out on the injury report, including safety Nate Ritchie and tight end Hunter Andrews.