Summer sipping at home with caffeine-free Twinings Refreshers

Grace Gold is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

Easy Café- Style Summer Sipping at Home with Twinings Refreshers

As temperatures rise, many people are looking for simple ways to stay cool and refreshed. Lifestyle expert Grace Gold recently shared one of her favorite easy summer drink solutions:

Twinings Refreshers, naturally caffeine-free instant herbal tea beverages designed to deliver café-style refreshment in seconds.

Twinings, the iconic British tea brand with more than 300 years of blending expertise, recently expanded its Refreshers line with a brand-new Blueberry Lemon flavor,

joining fan favorites Strawberry Raspberry and Peach Mango.

Made with quality herbal ingredients, real fruit bits, cane sugar,and no artificial sweeteners, Twinings Refreshers offer a bright,

fruit-forward option for warm-weather sipping. Even better, they require no steeping, brewing, or waiting.

Gold demonstrated just how easy they are to prepare: simply pour a packet into cold water, stir, and enjoy.

Twinings Refreshers are designed to fit seamlessly into busy summer routines, whether enjoyed during an afternoon break,

served at family gatherings and parties, packed for road trips, or poured over ice for poolside sipping. Their naturally caffeine-free formula also makes them an easy option any time of day.

Twinings Refreshers are available at major retailers nationwide, as well as online at Amazon and TwiningsUSA.com

The new Blueberry Lemon flavor is currently available in select Target stores and on Target.com, with additional retailer rollout

later this summer.

For more information, visit TwiningsUSA.com.

