Nutrition by Mia has healthy aging tips for women for National Women's Health Month

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Healthy Aging Tips for Women for National Women’s Health Month

Registered Dietitian Mia Syn, MS, RDN

It’s National Women’s Health Month, and it’s a great reminder that as women move through perimenopause and menopause, small daily habits can play a big role in supporting everything from urinary and gut health, to sleep, mobility, and overall wellness.

For women looking for additional support beyond lifestyle habits, Solv Wellness offers science-backed, physician-recommended solutions designed specifically for women in perimenopause, menopause, and beyond. You can learn more at SolvWellness.com, where new customers can receive 20% off their first purchase and visit my website nutritionbymia.com.

Hydration is one of the simplest yet most important wellness habits. A good goal for many women is around 2-3 liters of water daily, and one easy way to make hydration more enjoyable is with homemade spa water.

Spa Water Trio

Makes 12 servings

Prep time: 10 minutes

Chill time: 30 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

• Cucumber Mint Spa Water: cucumber slices, fresh mint, cold water, ice

• Lemon Orange Spa Water: lemon slices, orange slices, cold water, ice

• Mixed Berry Spa Water: strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, cold water, ice

Directions:

1. Add ingredients for each spa water to separate pitchers.

2. Fill with cold water and stir gently.

3. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes to allow flavors to infuse.

4. Serve over ice.

For more nutrition tips and healthy recipes, visit www.NutritionByMia.com and follow Mia on Instagram.

