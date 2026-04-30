Nutrition by Mia has easy and delicious tips to spring clean your diet!

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Spring Clean Your Diet

Registered Dietitian Mia Syn, MS, RDN

Spring is all about fresh starts, and your meals are a great place to start. Registered Dietitian Mia Syn shares easy tips and delicious recipes to help you spring clean your diet this season.

• Foxy Organic and Foxy brands organic and conventional fresh vegetables and strawberries

• Get inspired with U.S. Soy’s new Soy Foods Guide, featuring new simple and flavorful recipes at soyconnection.com/soyfoodsmonth

• Shamrock Farms Cottage Cheese is available at local Arizona retailers including Frys, Albertsons and Safeway stores, Bashas and Costco.

• Stella & Milo’s Grass-Fed Kettle Cooked Tallow Potato Chips at StellaAndMilos.com

Beef and Broccoli Stir-Fry

Makes 2 servings

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

8 oz shaved beef

2 cups Foxy Organic broccoli, cut into florets

¼ cup Soyaki sauce

1 tbsp olive oil

Salt and pepper, to taste

2 cups cooked rice

Directions:

1. Heat olive oil in a large skillet or wok over medium-high heat.

2. Add shaved beef in a single layer, season lightly with salt and pepper, and cook for 2–3 minutes until browned. Remove and set aside.

3. In the same pan, add broccoli and sauté for 3–4 minutes until tender-crisp. Return beef to the pan and pour in Soyaki sauce.

4. Toss everything together and cook for another 2–3 minutes until heated through and well coated.

5. Serve over cooked rice.

Salmon & Edamame Protein Power Bowl with Miso Dressing

Serves: 2

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

2 salmon fillets (4 oz. each)

1 cup cooked brown rice

1 cup shelled edamame (steamed)

1 cup shredded carrots

1 cup sliced cucumber

1 tbsp soybean oil

Salt and pepper

Miso Dressing:

1 tbsp white miso paste

1 tbsp rice vinegar

1 tsp sesame oil

1 tsp honey

1-2 tbsp water to thin

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 400° F. Season salmon with oil, salt, and pepper, then bake for 12-15 minutes until cooked through or salmon reaches an internal cooking temperature of 145° F.

2. In a small bowl, whisk together miso paste, rice vinegar, sesame oil, honey, and warm water until smooth.

3. Divide brown rice between two bowls and top with salmon, edamame, carrots, and cucumber. Drizzle with miso dressing and serve.

Savory Avocado Cottage Cheese Toast

Makes 1 serving

Prep time: 5 minutes

Ingredients:

1 slice sourdough bread, toasted

1/3 cup Shamrock Farms Lowfat Cottage Cheese

1/2 avocado, mashed

1 teaspoon hot honey

1 teaspoon chili crisp

Directions:

1. Toast the sourdough bread until golden and crisp.

2. Spread the mashed avocado evenly over the toast.

3. Top with the cottage cheese.

4. Drizzle with hot honey and finish with chili crisp.

For more nutrition tips and healthy recipes, visit www.NutritionByMia.com and follow Mia on Instagram.

Nutrition by Mia has easy and delicious tips to spring clean your diet! To learn more, go to www.NutritionByMia.com and follow Mia on Instagram @NutritionbyMia