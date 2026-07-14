Marino's Italian Kitchen and Bar shows how to make short rib ravioli

Braised Short Ribs
This recipe is scaled for home use from the professional yield used at Marino's Italian Kitchen and Bar.
Bone-in short ribs
2 lbs
Carrots (peeled & chopped)
1/3 each (approx. 1 small)
Celery (chopped)
1 small stalk
Yellow onion (peeled & chopped)
1/6 each (approx. 2 tbsp)
Fresh herbs (Rosemary, thyme, bay leaf)
1 small sprig/sachet
Tomato paste
3 1/3 tbsp
Honey
1 tbsp
Garlic (minced)
2 tsp
Dry red wine
1/3 cup (approx. 5 tbsp)
Chicken stock
3/4 cup (approx. 12 tbsp)
Short rib dry rub (see below)
2 1/2 tbsp
Short Rib Seasoning (Small Batch)
Ingredient
Quantity
Garlic powder
1 1/2 tbsp
Onion powder
1 tbsp
Paprika (sweet)
2 tsp
Kosher salt
1 1/4 tsp
Black pepper (coarse)
2/3 tsp
Dried red bell peppers
1 1/4 tsp
Dried oregano
1/3 tsp
Ground cumin
1/3 tsp
Brown sugar (packed)
1/2 tsp
Dried parsley
1/4 tsp
Method
1. Season: Season the bone-in short ribs liberally with the dry rub blend.
2. Sear: On a grill over medium-high heat (or in a heavy-bottomed pan), sear the ribs until all sides are deeply browned. Set aside.
3. Caramelize: In the oven, roast the carrots, celery, and onions until they are well caramelized and slightly charred.
4. Sauté Paste: In a large pot or rondeau with olive oil, sauté the tomato paste for 3––5 minutes until it darkens and begins to stick to the pan.
5. Deglaze: Deglaze the pan with the red wine and reduce the liquid by half. Stir in the honey and chicken stock, then bring to a simmer.
6. Combine: Return the seared ribs to the pan. Add the garlic, herbs, and roasted vegetables. Ensure the liquid covers roughly ¾ of the meat.
7. Cover: Place a piece of parchment paper over the ribs, then tightly wrap the pan with foil or a tight-fi tting lid.
8. Braise: Transfer to a 250°F oven and braise for approximately 4 hours or until the meat is fork-tender.
9. Finish: Carefully remove the ribs and strain the braising liquid. Skim off excess fat and reduce the liquid if necessary to reach a desired consistency. Adjust seasoning to taste.
10. Serve: Serve the ribs fi nished with the reduced braising jus.
Marino’s Italian Kitchen and Bar
Located within Desert Ridge Marketplace - 21001 N Tatum Blvd Unit 40-1365, Phoenix, AZ 85054
(480) 247-8660
marinositaliankitchenandbar.com
For recipes and more information about Marino’s Italian Kitchen and Bar call (480) 247-8660 or go to marinositaliankitchenandbar.com