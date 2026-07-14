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Marino's Italian Kitchen and Bar shows how to make short rib ravioli

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Braised Short Ribs

This recipe is scaled for home use from the professional yield used at Marino's Italian Kitchen and Bar.

Bone-in short ribs

2 lbs

Carrots (peeled & chopped)

1/3 each (approx. 1 small)

Celery (chopped)

1 small stalk

Yellow onion (peeled & chopped)

1/6 each (approx. 2 tbsp)

Fresh herbs (Rosemary, thyme, bay leaf)

1 small sprig/sachet

Tomato paste

3 1/3 tbsp

Honey

1 tbsp

Garlic (minced)

2 tsp

Dry red wine

1/3 cup (approx. 5 tbsp)

Chicken stock

3/4 cup (approx. 12 tbsp)

Short rib dry rub (see below)

2 1/2 tbsp

Short Rib Seasoning (Small Batch)

Ingredient

Quantity

Garlic powder

1 1/2 tbsp

Onion powder

1 tbsp

Paprika (sweet)

2 tsp

Kosher salt

1 1/4 tsp

Black pepper (coarse)

2/3 tsp

Dried red bell peppers

1 1/4 tsp

Dried oregano

1/3 tsp

Ground cumin

1/3 tsp

Brown sugar (packed)

1/2 tsp

Dried parsley

1/4 tsp

Method

1. Season: Season the bone-in short ribs liberally with the dry rub blend.

2. Sear: On a grill over medium-high heat (or in a heavy-bottomed pan), sear the ribs until all sides are deeply browned. Set aside.

3. Caramelize: In the oven, roast the carrots, celery, and onions until they are well caramelized and slightly charred.

4. Sauté Paste: In a large pot or rondeau with olive oil, sauté the tomato paste for 3––5 minutes until it darkens and begins to stick to the pan.

5. Deglaze: Deglaze the pan with the red wine and reduce the liquid by half. Stir in the honey and chicken stock, then bring to a simmer.

6. Combine: Return the seared ribs to the pan. Add the garlic, herbs, and roasted vegetables. Ensure the liquid covers roughly ¾ of the meat.

7. Cover: Place a piece of parchment paper over the ribs, then tightly wrap the pan with foil or a tight-fi tting lid.

8. Braise: Transfer to a 250°F oven and braise for approximately 4 hours or until the meat is fork-tender.

9. Finish: Carefully remove the ribs and strain the braising liquid. Skim off excess fat and reduce the liquid if necessary to reach a desired consistency. Adjust seasoning to taste.

10. Serve: Serve the ribs fi nished with the reduced braising jus.

Marino’s Italian Kitchen and Bar

Located within Desert Ridge Marketplace - 21001 N Tatum Blvd Unit 40-1365, Phoenix, AZ 85054
(480) 247-8660
marinositaliankitchenandbar.com

For recipes and more information about Marino’s Italian Kitchen and Bar call (480) 247-8660 or go to marinositaliankitchenandbar.com

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