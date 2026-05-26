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Limor Suss shows off her summer favorites

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Limor Media is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Reynolds Wrap® Heavy Duty Aluminum Foil
[ https://www.reynoldsbrands.com/products/aluminum-foil/heavy-duty-foil] delivers trusted strength and durability for grilling, while Reynolds Wrap® Fun Foil™ with Embossed Fireworks Pattern [ https://www.reynoldsbrands.com/whats-new/fun-foil-festive-fireworks-pattern] adds a festive flair to summer entertaining.

Visit www.crayola.com/colorwonder [crayola.com] for mess-free creative fun.

The Fisher-Price™ Grow to Pro Basketball Set [ https://www.amazon.com/Fisher-PriceTM-Grow-Pro-Basketball-Toddlers/dp/B0FGDRKPQ8] is an adjustable basketball set that grows with your child, shop on Amazon for active play indoors or out.

Downy Boutique Botanicals In-Wash Scent Booster Beads infuse your laundry with a high-end, boutique-style fragrance inspired by the artistry of nature, providing long-lasting freshness for every load. Discover the luminous citrus of Citrea [ https://downy.com/en-us/fabric-softener/scent-beads/boutique-botanicals-citrea], the crisp, herbal clarity of Folia [ https://downy.com/en-us/fabric-softener/scent-beads/boutique-botanicals-folia], and the romantic bloom of Peonia [ https://downy.com/en-us/fabric-softener/scent-beads/boutique-botanicals-folia]—each inspired by nature.

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