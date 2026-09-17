Limor Suss has some great fall finds

Limor Media is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Fall gatherings, seasonal wellness and more time with family and friends—there’s a lot to love about this time of year. So Lifestyle Expert, Limor Suss shares some easy ideas to help you enjoy the new season:

Visit www.pretzilla.com to learn where to purchase Pretzilla® Soft Pretzel Bites near you!

Lanolips 101 Ointment [

] is a 100% natural, multi-purpose lanolin balm that deeply hydrates and protects dry skin, lips, cuticles, and more.

Make a splash with Fisher-Price bath toys featuring hole-free rattles [amazon.com], spinners, and ocean pals, plus suction-cup play [amazon.com] and plenty of sensory fun for little hands. Shop on Amazon.

