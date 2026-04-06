Holistic Wellness Practitioner, River Madinah shows us how to clean house

1. MY 3-INGREDIENT NATURAL CLEANER (DIY)
Hook: Your house should smell clean, NOT like a chemical lab! If you can make
salad dressing you can make this 3 ingredient natural cleaner:)
2. THE BASE:
-1 Glass spray bottle
-One part white distilled vinegar (breaks down grease, removes odor,
antimicrobial)
-Two parts distilled water (doesn’t contain chlorine/additives that leave residue
like tap water)
3. THE ESSENTIAL OILS
-Add 10-15 drops of your favorite high quality essential oil
-I love grapefruit and peppermint for their natural cleansing properties,
antibacterial
4. HOW TO DO IT:
-Pour everything into a glass spray bottle
-Shake well
-Use on countertops, sinks, everyday surfaces
Sometimes the healthiest solutions are the simplest!
Go to madinahslivingfarmacy.com to learn more about how to improve your
holistic health in your home, mind, body and spirit!
Business Name: Madinah’s Living Farmacy
Phone Number: N/A
Website: madinahslivingfarmacy.com
If you would like to get more information about River Madinah's tips just go to madinahslivingfarmacy.com