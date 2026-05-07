Help managing mental health during and after a cancer diagnosis

A cancer diagnosis changes everything. In an instant, life becomes a series of appointments, decisions, and unknowns. Cancer introduces emotional, social, and financial challenges that can feel overwhelming. While clinical care is essential, healing requires more than treatment alone. That’s where Cancer Support Community Arizona steps in.

Cancer Support Community Arizona is the state’s only full-spectrum cancer support community, providing lifelong, no-cost, evidence-based programs designed to ensure no one faces cancer alone.

From the moment of diagnosis through survivorship and beyond, CSCAZ offers programs that integrate emotional and social support into every stage of the cancer journey. CSCAZ’s therapeutic programs have been shown to reduce mortality by 38 percent, lower recurrence rates by 48 percent, and decrease the cost of care by an average of $100,000.

But beyond the numbers, participants gain access to support groups, educational workshops, wellness programs, and counseling, all designed to foster connection. Services are available both in person and virtually, making them accessible to communities across Arizona.

Cancer doesn’t just affect one person, it impacts entire families. CSCAZ serves not only patients, but also caregivers, loved ones, and survivors. For many, the experience can feel isolating. CSCAZ works to change that by creating a space where individuals can connect with others who truly understand what they’re going through.

At its core, Cancer Support Community Arizona is guided by a simple but powerful belief: healing is not an afterthought, it’s the mission. By filling the critical gaps left by traditional care models, CSCAZ enhances the effectiveness of medical treatment while addressing the needs that medicine alone cannot meet.

For families across Arizona, it offers something invaluable: a reminder that even in life’s most challenging moments, no one has to face cancer alone. To learn more about Cancer Support Community Arizona, please visit CSCAZ.org.

For more information and resources visit abc15.com/checkup