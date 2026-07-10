Executive Chef Reid Bosworth is showing us how to make homemade meatballs!

Signature Meatballs & Ricotta

This recipe is the established Meatballs & Ricotta. It is designed to be served as featured on the Marino's Spring/Summer Menu, accompanied by whipped ricotta, marinara, and fresh focaccia.

Ingredients (3 lb Meat Batch)

The following quantities are scaled for a home kitchen batch using a 1:1:1 ratio of beef, pork, and veal.

Meat Blend

Ground Beef

1 lb

Ground Pork

1 lb

Ground Veal

1 lb

Wet Mix

Whole Milk

0.45 cups

Large Eggs

4 ea

Dry Aromatics

Parmesan/Pecorino Mix

52.5 g

Panko Breadcrumbs

90 g

Minced Garlic

0.75 oz

Finely Chopped Parsley

0.3 cups

Dried Oregano

0.6 tbsp

Kosher Salt

12 g

Ground Black Pepper

0.3 tbsp

Red Chili Flakes

0.15 tbsp

Smoked Paprika

0.225 tbsp

Yellow Onion

1

Tomato Paste

45 g

Instructions

1. Hydrate the Panade

In a large vessel, combine the milk and eggs with all the dry ingredients (Panko, cheeses, spices, and fresh parsley). Mix thoroughly and allow the panade to rest for 10 minutes to ensure the breadcrumbs are fully hydrated.

2. Blend and Shape

Add the ground beef, pork, and veal to an oiled mixer bowl. Mix on low speed until the ingredients are just combined—do not overwork the meat.

3. Cook

Portion the meatballs (standard service size) and saute in a pan over minimum-high heat until well browned. Add tomato sauce and simmer for 40-45 minutes until the internal temperature is 165 Fahrenheit.

Service Presentation

Following the Marino's Spring/Summer Menu standards, serve the meatballs in a pool of warm marinara sauce. Top each serving with a generous dollop of whipped ricotta and a dusting of parmigiano. Serve alongside house-made rosemary focaccia.

Marino’s Italian Kitchen and Bar

Located within Desert Ridge Marketplace - 21001 N Tatum Blvd Unit 40-1365, Phoenix, AZ 85054

(480) 247-8660

Marino's Italian Kitchen and Bar