City of Sedona offers heat safety tips for getting around town

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Exploring Sedona Safely: Smart Hiking and Car-Free Travel This Summer

Sedona's breathtaking red rocks draw countless visitors each summer, offering an outdoor escape that sits at nearly 5,000 feet in elevation. While daytime temperatures average 15 degrees cooler than Phoenix, summer hiking still requires careful preparation. In a recent Traveler TV segment, host Glenn and Sedona Tourism Manager Andrew Grossmann teamed up at the Sugarloaf Trailhead to share essential strategies for enjoying nature responsibly.

Beating the Summer Heat on the Trail

To ensure a safe excursion, the City of Sedona emphasizes smart timing and proper gear. Hikers are strongly encouraged to avoid trails during the peak heat hours of 10 AM to 4 PM, opting instead to finish morning hikes early (off the trails by 10:00 AM) or explore during the cooler evening hours.

When heading out, physical preparation is key:

• Hydration and Nutrition: Hikers should consume plenty of water before and after their journey. Backpacks should contain at least one liter of water per person for every hour on the trail, alongside electrolytes and salty or hydrating snacks like fresh fruits and vegetables.

• The Golden Rule: A critical safety rule is to immediately turn back to the trailhead once a water supply is half-empty. Hikers must know their physical limits and avoid extending a hike unexpectedly.

• Gear and Tech: Essential equipment includes closed-toed shoes right for the terrain, sunscreen, sunglasses, a wide-brimmed hat, or a cooling sun hoodie. To navigate safely, adventurers should download digital trail maps, carry an external battery, or switch their phones to airplane mode to conserve power.

• Environmental Respect: Visitors should stay on designated trails to protect the sensitive local environment and check with the Forest Service regarding active fire restrictions or permits.

Embracing Car-Free Travel with the Sedona Shuttle

Navigating Sedona's most popular trailheads is simplified by the city's public transit system, allowing visitors to leave their keys at their lodging and enjoy an entirely car-free experience. Operating primarily Thursday through Sunday, with expanded hours during peak periods, the Sedona Shuttle offers two distinct services:

1. Trailhead Routes: This scheduled service transports passengers from three designated park-and-ride lots directly to five signature trailheads, including iconic spots like Cathedral Rock and Devil’s Bridge.

2. Sedona Shuttle Connect: This on-demand microtransit service picks up riders directly from local hotels or residences. It connects them to local dining, shopping, jeep tours, wellness activities, and seven additional trailheads, such as Sugarloaf.

Using the shuttle system eliminates the hassle of finding trailhead parking, bypasses traffic crowds, and removes the need to purchase a Red Rock Pass. To utilize the system seamlessly, travelers can download the TransLoc and Token Transit mobile apps prior to arrival, select the City of Sedona service area, and easily request rides once parked at their accommodations.

Learn more about Heat Safety in Sedona as you prepare for epic adventures, the Sedona Shuttle Connect service, and great Sedona hikes curated for you by locals. Visit ScenicSedona.com, the official website of the Sedona Tourism Office.