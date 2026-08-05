Chef Reid Bosworth shows us how he makes homemade meatballs!

Signature Meatballs & Ricotta
This recipe is the established Meatballs & Ricotta. It is designed to be served as featured on the Marino's Spring/Summer Menu, accompanied by whipped ricotta, marinara, and fresh focaccia.
Ingredients (3 lb Meat Batch)
The following quantities are scaled for a home kitchen batch using a 1:1:1 ratio of beef, pork, and veal.
Meat Blend
Ground Beef
1 lb
Ground Pork
1 lb
Ground Veal
1 lb
Wet Mix
Whole Milk
0.45 cups
Large Eggs
4 ea
Dry Aromatics
Parmesan/Pecorino Mix
52.5 g
Panko Breadcrumbs
90 g
Minced Garlic
0.75 oz
Finely Chopped Parsley
0.3 cups
Dried Oregano
0.6 tbsp
Kosher Salt
12 g
Ground Black Pepper
0.3 tbsp
Red Chili Flakes
0.15 tbsp
Smoked Paprika
0.225 tbsp
Yellow Onion
1
Tomato Paste
45 g
Instructions
1. Hydrate the Panade
In a large vessel, combine the milk and eggs with all the dry ingredients (Panko, cheeses, spices, and fresh parsley). Mix thoroughly and allow the panade to rest for 10 minutes to ensure the breadcrumbs are fully hydrated.
2. Blend and Shape
Add the ground beef, pork, and veal to an oiled mixer bowl. Mix on low speed until the ingredients are just combined—do not overwork the meat.
3. Cook
Portion the meatballs (standard service size) and saute in a pan over minimum-high heat until well browned. Add tomato sauce and simmer for 40-45 minutes until the internal temperature is 165 Fahrenheit.
Service Presentation
Following the Marino's Spring/Summer Menu standards, serve the meatballs in a pool of warm marinara sauce. Top each serving with a generous dollop of whipped ricotta and a dusting of parmigiano. Serve alongside house-made rosemary focaccia.
Marino’s Italian Kitchen and Bar
Located within Desert Ridge Marketplace - 21001 N Tatum Blvd Unit 40-1365, Phoenix, AZ 85054
(480) 247-8660
Marino's Italian Kitchen and Bar