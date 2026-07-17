Chef Micael Rusconi teaches us how to make delicious beef tenderloins

Beef Tenderloin with Truffled Macaroni and Cheese

By Chef Michael Rusconi

Yields 4 portions

The ingredients to make this dish are 4 cut tenderloin steaks, 8 ounces large macaroni noodles, one cup heavy cream, one shallot, one garlic clove, 1 cup aged white cheddar, 2 cups baby carrots, 8 leaves Swiss chard, and one cup rich brown sauce (demi glace).

Making beef demi glace is an arduous project that takes two days. Purchasing a high quality brown sauce from a local high end grocer will greatly simplify the preparation required for this meal.

Prepare the following ahead of time for convenience:

1. Pasta: We use fresh egg pasta called ‘Cornetti’, it is a large elbow macaroni made by the company “Pasta Mia”. Availability of this specific pasta may be limited, but try to use a fresh product.

8 ounces pasta of your choice

1 Tablespoon each salt and Canola oil

1 Gallon boiling water Cook pasta al dente, cool rapidly

(Cooling stops pasta from overcooking. Water loaded with ice is the best. Take the pasta out as soon as it is chilled.)

2. Cream Base: Low heat is the key to this sauce, be very attentive when heating the cream as it can expand rapidly and make a mess! We use San Joaquin gold cheese but if it is not available, your local cheese specialist can recommend something comparable.

½ Tablespoon butter melt in 8 cup size saucepan

1 small shallot, finely chopped cook 5 minutes over low heat

½ cup white wine, dry add to pan, cook until absorbed

1 cup heavy cream add to pan, bring to simmer

1/2 cup shredded San Joaquin cheese add, turn off heat, stir until melted

To Finish: We use ‘Urbani’ brand truffle oil, but there are many other good names.

Tasting is the key – truffle lovers will probably add about 2 ounces of oil to finish the dish.

3. Blanch baby carrots and glaze them with butter and a touch of agave syrup

4. Blanch and saute your green beans in butter

To Cook:

1. Preheat grill to 400 degrees

2. Place cheese sauce in medium sauce pan and brown sauce in small separate pans over low heat to rewarm. Add pasta to cheese sauce to rewarm and finish with white truffle oil before plating

To Plate:

1. Divide the pasta between plates

2. Spoon carrots and green beans around the plate

3. Spoon brown sauce around the vegatables and macaroni

4. Place steak atop macaroni

Rusconi’s American Kitchen is located at 10637 N Tatum Blvd, Ste. 101-B in Phoenix. Call 480-483-0009, or go to rusconiskitchen.com