Chef Chris Faught: How to prepare mussels

Fire at Will

P.E.I. Mussels Recipe :

1/2 lb – Mussels (Cleaned)

4 Oz – White Wine

4 Oz – Clam Juice

¼ cup - Sautéed Leeks

4 Tbsp – Minced Garlic

2 Tbsp – Minced Shallot

1 Sprig – Thyme

1 Sprig – Rosemary

4 Oz – Butter

1 Tbsp – Lemon Juice

2 Tbsp – Blended Oil

1 Oz – Heavy Cream

Mussels Preparation :

Begin with a medium sauté pan, add 2 Tbsp of blended oil. You’ll then add 4 Tbsp of minced garlic & 2 Tbsp of minced shallot. Once translucent, add your ¼ cup of Leeks. From there you will add 1 Sprig of Rosemary & Thyme. Once fragrant, add your ½ lb mussels. Next, deglaze with 4oz of white wine and reduce by half. Add your 4oz of clam juice, cover and let steam until mussels are fully opened. Once mussels are fully opened add 1 Tbsp of lemon juice, 1 Oz of heavy cream & 4 Oz of butter until fully melted and incorporated with sauce. Plate and serve with grilled bread.

Fire At Will

4912 E Shea Blvd #108

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

(480) 207-1819

https://eatfireatwill.com

