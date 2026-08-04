Chef Chris Faught: How to prepare Beef bolognese

Chef Chris Faught from Fire at Will: How to prepare Beef bolognese

Beef Bolognese Recipe:

12LBS - Ground Beef

8 oz - Pancetta (Small Dice)

8 Cups – Yellow Onion (Small Dice)

4 Cups – Carrot (Small Dice)

4 Cups – Celery (Small Dice)

¼ cup – Garlic (Minced)

2 12oz cans – Tomato Paste

2 6oz cans – Whole Plum Tomato (Blended)

4 each – Bay Leaf

8 Cups – White Wine

1 Gallon – Chicken Stock

½ cup – EVOO

1 Tsp – Chili Flake

In a large Sauce Pan over medium heat render pancetta until crispy, remove and reserve fat in pan. Brown ground beef in pancetta fat. Remove ground beef and add ½ cup of EVOO. Cook carrots, onions, garlic, & garlic until tender about (10 minutes) stirring occasionally. Add beef and Pancetta back to pan and mix together. Add the tomato paste and chili flake, cook for 2 minutes stirring constantly. Deglaze with white wine & reduce by half. Add blended tomato & chicken stock. Simmer for 3-4 hours, remove bay leaves and let sauce cool.

Pasta Preparation:

Begin boiling 6 cups of salted water, once boiling add 4oz of spaghetti pasta. In a medium sauté pan add 2 Tbsp of blended oil, begin to add 2 Tbsp of finely chopped garlic, 1 Tbsp of chopped shallot. Once translucent, add 4 oz of your bolognese sauce. Mixing occasionally let reduce slightly. Remove pasta from boiling water after about 5 min. (Until pasta is al dente) Immediately transfer pasta into sauce pan & begin tossing the Spaghetti with the Bolognese sauce. You’ll then mount with 2 oz of heavy cream, 2 Tbsp of cold butter into the pasta. Finish with 2 tsp of finely chopped fresh parsley. You then can plate and garnish with grated Parmesan, freshly chopped parsley, & fresh picked basil. Enjoy!

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