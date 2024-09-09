Steve Schmidt's 2-minute warning: The importance of the Pledge of Allegiance

The Pledge of Allegiance is recited in schools across the country, but it may carry a different significance this election year.

Scripps News political analyst Steve Schmidt points out that "the Republic" referenced in the Pledge is sustained by elections — one of which will occur this year.

It's a reminder of why people should stand up and defend democracy, Schmidt says.

RELATED STORY | Steve Schmidt's 2-Minute Warning: The future of the presidential race

"When you hear somebody trying to scare you, that there will be World War III, or there's a domestic enemy coming to get you, a faceless 'they,' or that the immigrant is going to destroy your way of life, understand something — that's the oldest lie in the book," Schmidt says.

Watch Steve Schmidt's full 2-minute warning in the video above.