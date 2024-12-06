U.S. Department of Education calls on states, local school districts to adopt cell phone use policies

The U.S. Department of Education is calling on states, school districts, and schools to adopt policies regarding student use of cell phones in schools.

“In this digital age, every elementary, middle, and high school should have a clear, consistent, and research-informed policy to guide the use of phones and personal devices in school,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

Along with the call for policy adoption, the department released a new guide aimed to help guide school officials as they work to put cell phone use policies in place.

“I want our department to be a resource to school leaders," Cardona said. That is why we are issuing a new guide to help support education officials and local communities in developing policies that are understandable and enforceable, and prioritize learning while ensuring student safety."

While the department acknowledges that cell phones can play an important role in helping keep parents in contact with their children, especially during emergencies, they say there is a growing body of evidence that is cause for concern about the impact of cell phones in schools on students.