Newly signed Arizona law allows community colleges to offer 4-year degrees

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey has signed into law a bill, SB1453, allowing community colleges to offer limited four-year college degrees.

The governor’s signature is the climax of years of efforts by advocates who worked to find alternatives to what critics argue is the expense for residents to get four-year degrees at Arizona’s three universities.

“Arizona’s community colleges play a critical role in supporting students of all ages and equipping our workforce with skills and resources. Arizona is a school choice state, and today’s action is school choice for higher education," said Governor Ducey, in a statement.

With this new law, community colleges that offer baccalaureate degrees must meet a set of specific criteria, including an analysis of the feasibility of offering such a program, workforce need, and more.

“Enabling community colleges in our state to offer four-year degrees will make higher education dramatically more accessible and more affordable for Arizonans,” State Representative Becky Nutt (R) Clifton-District 14 said. Representative Nutt is the author of the bill and a long-time supporter of allowing community colleges to offer four-year degrees.

Representative Nutt’s district encompasses much of Greenlee, Graham and Cochise counties.

“Arizonans, especially those in rural, low income and middle-class communities, will have more opportunities to help achieve educational and professional goals,” Nutt said.

Community colleges will be limited to what four-year degree programs they will be able to offer, but the cost will be significantly cheaper than the university tuition. For example, the average in-state tuition at Arizona State University is between $9,000 and $12,000. At Maricopa County Community College, tuition for the first two years is capped at $1,020 a semester for 15 credit hours. The bill allows for a tuition increase of 150% for the last two years or a little more than $3,000 a semester.

"This is not an opportunity for community colleges to become the next university in the state of Arizona. It's really going to concentrate on an area where demand is currently not being met. So, for Maricopa Community Colleges - I could see us immediately focusing on areas of IT, nursing, healthcare, police and fire science, and even teacher education. We know that our universities do teach education, but we also know that there is a high demand for teachers in our state and across the country. So, given the fact that Maricopa Community Colleges are quite literally in the backyard of most people that live in Maricopa County... it's a quick walk, a quick ride, a quick jaunt to any of our community colleges where you have an opportunity to... obtain a high-quality, low-cost four-year baccalaureate," Maricopa County Community College District's Interim Chancellor Dr. Steven Gonzales said.

Dr. Gonzales said this would make Arizona the 24th state in the U.S. to offer this.

"There's quite a lot of work that needs to be done," Dr. Gonzales said. "The statute would require that we conduct some analysis and be able to prove to our local governing boards that these are programs that are truly in demand and not competing with our universities. We would notify our universities of the degrees that we plan to offer and then, the internal work begins where there's the development of the curriculum, so we would of course engage our faculty and our staff to develop this. These would be accredited programs by the higher learning commission that currently accredits the work that we already do, so in total, this is about a year to year and a half worth of work. Our goal would be that by the fall of 2023 you would see Maricopa Community Colleges offering its first of bachelor's degrees across the county."

A spokesperson for Pima Community College told ABC15 sister station KGUN9 that they do not have any plans in place to offer four-year degrees. PCC cited its strong partnership with Arizona State University, allowing simple transitions and transfers through the MyPath2ASU program.

