Mesa Public Schools changes how high schoolers are learning through new program

Arizona's largest school district, Mesa Public Schools (MPS), finished rolling out a new program in five of its six high schools this year. The district started what’s called the College and Career Academies pathways, implementing it in a few high schools last year, and then finished the rollout it in most of its other comprehensive high school campuses this fall. MPS is tailoring students' education to their specific interests, hoping to boost engagement in the classroom. The goal is to help set students up for success after high school as well as increase academic outcomes and graduation rates.
MESA, AZ — Arizona's largest school district, Mesa Public Schools, finished rolling out a new program in five of its six high schools this year.

The district started the College and Career Academies pathways, which were implemented in a few high schools last year, and then finished the rollout in most of its other comprehensive high school campuses this fall.

Mesa is tailoring students' education to their specific interests, hoping to boost engagement in the classroom. The goal is to help set students up for success after high school as well as increase academic outcomes and graduation rates.

