Mesa Public Schools changes how high schoolers are learning through new program

MESA, AZ — Arizona's largest school district, Mesa Public Schools, finished rolling out a new program in five of its six high schools this year.

The district started the College and Career Academies pathways, which were implemented in a few high schools last year, and then finished the rollout in most of its other comprehensive high school campuses this fall.

Mesa is tailoring students' education to their specific interests, hoping to boost engagement in the classroom. The goal is to help set students up for success after high school as well as increase academic outcomes and graduation rates.

Learn more about the initiative and hear from students and educators about adjusting to the new program in the video player above.