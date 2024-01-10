Police say Lauren Boebert cleared of domestic violence allegations

Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert has been clearedof domestic violence claims made by her ex-husband, Jayson Boebert, who claimed she had punched him in the face during an apparent altercation at a western Colorado restaurant, police told Scripps News Denver.

This comes hours after Scripps News Denver obtained an arrest warrant affidavit that describes Jayson Boebert's apparent drunken outburst with officers who were trying to remove him from the restaurant following the incident.

Jayson Boebert was arrested Tuesday on misdemeanor charges of third-degree criminal trespass, obstruction and disorderly conduct in connection with the restaurant incident, records show, and he was released the same day.

Silt Police Chief Mike Kite told The Associated Press that an investigation into the incident — including whether or not Lauren Boebert could also face charges — was ongoing but that he hoped it would wrap up soon.

According to the affidavit, police arrived at the Miner’s Claim restaurant in Silt after receiving a report of "domestic violence abuse." The affidavit does not make clear who made that call, or what action led to the domestic violence claim.

Jayson Boebert told officers that Lauren Boebert had punched him in the face both at their former residence and again at the restaurant — a statement police say he later recanted — according to the affidavit. Lauren Boebert "admitted to placing her finger on Jayson’s nose to end the conversation."

A witness at the restaurant told police she had seen Jayson Boebert be "struck in the face," the affidavit says, but no further detail was given. Police cleared her on Wednesday.

"Due to a lack of any evidence, the allegations of domestic violence against Rep. Lauren Boebert are unfounded and the investigation into Rep. Lauren Boebert is closed," police said in a Wednesday press release.

The affidavit states Jayson Boebert appeared to be under the influence of alcohol as he delivered several expletive-laden responses to officers. At one point, Jayson tells officers, "I'm gonna get so [expletive] drunk, I don’t even wanna talk to you mother [expletive]."

About 30 minutes after officers arrived, Jayson left the restaurant after being asked by officers "no less than 8 times" to exit the premises. He was seen on body camera video grabbing the door frame to resist being taken outside.

Outside the restaurant, Jayson Boebert reportedly continued yelling at officers before he was given a ride home, according to the affidavit.

Silt Police has turned the restaurant altercation investigation over to the 9th Judicial District Attorney's Office, according to the press release.

A second arrest warrant affidavit released Tuesday details a separate alleged confrontation between Jayson Boebert and a son he shares with Lauren Boebert.

According to that affidavit, during an early-morning argument Tuesday over a family matter, Jayson Boebert — who was believed to be under the influence of alcohol, according to the document — hit his son's leg and forcefully shoved his right thumb into his son's mouth before grabbing a rifle.

Jayson Boebert faces multiple misdemeanor charges stemming from that incident, according to the affidavit: third-degree assault, harassment and prohibited use of weapons.

On Sunday, the day after the restaurant altercation, Boebert's campaign released a statement saying she "didn't punch Jayson in the face and no one was arrested. I will be consulting with my lawyer about the false claims he made against me and evaluate all of my legal options."

Jayson Boebert did not respond to earlier requests for comment from The Associated Press but previously told our partners at The Denver Post that he called police on Sunday morning to say he didn't want to press charges.

"I don't want nothing to happen," Jayson Boebert said. "Her and I were working through a difficult conversation."

Boebert, a Republican who has served two terms in the U.S. House representing the western side of Colorado, announced on Dec. 27 that she was switching congressional districts this year to run for a seat representing the eastern side of the state. The seat is open with the retirement of Republican U.S. Rep. Ken Buck.

In her current district, Boebert likely would have faced a Democratic challenger who nearly defeated her in the 2022 general election and who has far outraised her.

In September, Boebert and a guest were kicked out of a musical performance of "Beetlejuice" in Denver after guests complained they were vaping, singing, using phones and causing a disturbance. She later apologized.

In her relatively short time in Washington, Boebert built a national profile and has aligned with the extreme right wing of the GOP. Her assertive style has grabbed headlines, most famously when she heckled President Joe Biden during his 2022 State of the Union address.





This story was originally published by Landon Haaf at Scripps News Denverwith additional details from The Associated Press.

