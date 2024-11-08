NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire you for the holiday season and beyond (11/10)

Looking for a new career or just a seasonal gig for the holidays? Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

If your company is looking to hire, send your submissions to share@abc15.com and you may be featured!

1. Looking for a new job or maybe a second job with a really flexible schedule? You have to check out Instant Care of Arizona, now offering up to a $1,000 sign-on bonus! Part-time, full-time, 2nd job openings for non-medical caregivers. You determine your availability and the hours you’d like to work. Paid training and no experience necessary! If you’re looking for a rewarding job where you feel valued every day, look no further! Get more info here. Instant Care of Arizona is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. The City of Tempe is looking for employees in various sectors including police, water, engineering, traffic/streets, arts and culture and finance. See all job openings here. The city says it offers “competitive pay and extensive benefits.” Can’t commit to a full-time career? Tempe is also looking for temporary workers to fill positions like lifeguards, after-school aides, fitness instructors, library support staff and more.

3. If you want to choose your own schedule, get paid weekly and help others, consider driving for Veyo. The medical courier company is looking for drivers to take people to and from non-emergency medical appointments. You can use your own vehicle, get a $1,000 bonus and guaranteed pay, and keep 100% of what you earn. See part-time and other driver positions here.

4. Chick-fil-A is looking for team members to fill positions across the Valley! Front- and back-of-the-house positions are open, and workers get paid time off, health insurance, scholarship opportunities, bonus opportunities and flexible scheduling. Indeed is advertising a position with a three-day workweek! See all open jobs and apply here.

5. Do you love animals? HALO Animal Rescue is hiring multiple animal care specialists and coordinators. The jobs are based out of their main shelter and the PetSmart Everyday Adoption Center. Perfect applicants can work independently, be organized and be passionate about keeping animals safe, healthy, and clean. See what the job entails and apply here.

6. Gila River Resorts and Casinos is looking to fill dozens of jobs at resorts across the Valley. The positions range from barback and cook to security officer and slot technician. Search open jobs here.

7. Cracker Barrel is looking to add to its holiday/seasonal team! They are looking for people to join their retail and restaurant departments at multiple locations. They are also looking for workers to fill their regular (non-seasonal) positions of servers, bussers, sales and hosts. Check all openings here.

8. Washington Elementary School District is looking to hire dozens of people with a variety of skills and training levels. They are looking for special education assistants, office technicians, painters, playground monitors, teachers, athletic coaches and more. See all openings here.