NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (9/8)

Looking for a new career? Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

1. Looking for a new job or maybe a second job with a really flexible schedule? You have to check out Instant Care of Arizona, now offering up to a $1,000 sign-on bonus! Part-time, full-time, 2nd job openings for non-medical caregivers. You determine your availability and the hours you’d like to work. Paid training and no experience necessary! If you’re looking for a rewarding job where you feel valued every day, look no further! Get more info here. Instant Care of Arizona is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. Phoenix Sky Harbor will host a job fair on Tuesday, October 1st, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station, situated at 44th and Washington streets. Easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail, attendees will also receive a transit pass for convenience. Parking facilities will be available on-site. No preregistration is necessary to attend. The job fair offers hundreds of positions across various sectors, including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security personnel. Each company may provide different benefits, such as health insurance, retirement plans, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs, and sign-on bonuses. Learn more here.

3. Macy's is on the lookout for enthusiastic individuals to join their team! They're offering warehouse positions with competitive pay starting at $18 per hour, with the potential to earn up to $20.30 per hour and additional weekly bonuses up to $250 during key holiday weeks. With opportunities for growth, bonuses, and a supportive team environment, Macy's is the perfect place to kickstart a rewarding career in their customer-centric supply chain. Don't miss the chance to be part of this iconic brand—apply today here.

4. Sprouts Farmers Market, one of the fastest-growing retailers in the U.S., is set to open its 48th Arizona location this October, expanding access to fresh, healthy foods in Avondale. The new store, located at 9824 W. McDowell, will host in-person hiring events on Wednesday, September 25, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Thursday, September 26, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Courtyard Phoenix West Avondale, 1650 N 95th Lane. Candidates can apply online at sprouts.com/careers or walk in during the events. Positions include department managers, clerks, cashiers, and more. Sprouts offers competitive pay, team member discounts, and career growth opportunities.

5. The State of Arizona has various job openings in cities across the Valley and state. Many positions are in social work and human services through the Department of Economic Security, while others are in administrative support and customer service. See full-time openings here.

6. Job seekers, mark your calendars for an exciting opportunity! On Thursday, September 12, 2024, from 10am to 1pm, ARIZONA@WORK is hosting a hiring event in Tempe. This is your chance to connect with top employers and explore new career opportunities. The event will be held at the Tempe Public Library, 3500 S. Rural Road, 1st Floor Business Center, Tempe, AZ 85282. Whether you're looking for a fresh start or your next career move, this event has something for everyone. Be sure to register today by clicking here.

7. Desert Diamond Casino is hiring and offering a variety of career opportunities in areas like Food & Beverage, Hotel, Facilities, Security, and more. Whether you're looking for a full-time or part-time position, there's a role for you. Joining the Desert Diamond team means endless possibilities for growth, contagious enthusiasm, and being part of a vibrant, celebration-filled environment. With locations in Tucson, Sahuarita, Why, and West Valley, you can choose the career path that suits you best. Apply today here, complete a gaming application, and start a career you'll be proud of.

8. Ever wanted to be part of the magic behind the Arizona State Fair? Now's your chance! They're hiring dedicated and passionate individuals to join their team and help create an unforgettable experience for all. Learn more here.