NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (8/2)

Looking for a new career or just something part-time for some quick cash? Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more job resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

If your company is looking to hire, send your submissions to share@abc15.com, and you may be featured!

1. Shorty's Sandwich Shop and Catering, a family-owned sandwich shop in Phoenix, is now hiring a part-time Food Preparation Worker to join its fast-paced and team-oriented kitchen. Located on East Broadway Road, the business specializes in preparing large quantities of packaged foods such as sandwiches, salads, wraps, and burritos. This role involves a mix of food prep and sandwich assembly, including washing and slicing produce, preparing meats and pasta salads, and building orders in high volume. No prior experience is required, as training is provided, making it a great opportunity for motivated and reliable individuals looking to grow in a supportive environment. The position offers a flexible weekday schedule with no nights or weekends, along with perks like free meals, weekly pay, employee discounts, and opportunities for advancement within a fun and professional team setting. Learn more here.

2. Job seekers looking for their next opportunity are invited to attend the Phoenix Job Fair on August 13 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix North. Hosted by Best Hire Career Fairs, the free event gives attendees the chance to meet face-to-face with hiring managers from a variety of industries, including healthcare, technology, education, retail, construction, finance, media, and more. Organizers encourage participants to bring an updated resume, dress professionally, and arrive prepared to make a great first impression while exploring new career opportunities from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. More details here.

3. The Arizona Department of Public Safety is hiring troopers. A trooper patrols highways and/or performs general duty police work in the protection of life and property through the enforcement of laws and ordinances and the prevention of crime. May be assigned to specialized functions including, but not limited to, training, motorcycle patrol, executive security, handling of explosives, hostage negotiations, Special Operations Unit, criminal investigations, paramedic duties, community relations, or administration. Click here for more information.

4. Veterans, transitioning service members, military spouses, and members of the Guard and Reserve are invited to connect with employers at the Phoenix Veterans Job Fair on Thursday, Sept. 24, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at State Farm Stadium, 1 Cardinals Drive, Glendale, AZ 85305. Hosted by RecruitMilitary, the free event gives job seekers the opportunity to meet face-to-face with hiring companies from a variety of industries, explore thousands of available jobs, and interview with employers looking to hire military talent. Attendees are encouraged to register in advance here and bring copies of their resume.

5. Aerotek is hiring an Assembler / Manufacturing Associate I for a contract-to-hire opportunity in Phoenix, offering $19.50 per hour plus benefits including medical, dental, vision, a 401(k), paid time off, and weekly pay. The position is ideal for dependable, detail-oriented candidates who enjoy hands-on work in a manufacturing environment. Employees will assemble mechanical products, use hand tools, inspect finished parts, and work Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. No degree is required, and candidates with assembly or manufacturing experience are encouraged to apply. Click here for details.

6. Phoenix Sky Harbor will host a job fair on Tuesday, August 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station, situated at 44th and Washington streets. Easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail, attendees will also receive a transit pass for convenience. Parking facilities will be available on-site. No preregistration is necessary to attend. The job fair offers hundreds of positions across various sectors, including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security personnel. Each company may provide different benefits, such as health insurance, retirement plans, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs, and sign-on bonuses. Learn more here.

7. The U.S. Secret Service is recruiting Special Agents in Arizona, offering a starting salary ranging from $48,854 to $118,204 annually, along with a potential $40,000 recruitment incentive for eligible applicants. Special Agents serve in a dual mission of conducting criminal investigations involving financial crimes and providing protective services for national leaders and major security events. Candidates must be U.S. citizens, at least 21 years old, possess a valid driver's license, meet physical and security requirements, and be willing to complete extensive federal law enforcement training and accept assignments throughout the U.S. and abroad. Learn more here.

8. Maximus is hiring full-time, bilingual (English/Spanish) Customer Service Representatives to support individuals navigating healthcare programs at its on-site Mesa location. Starting pay is $19.16 per hour, with bonus opportunities and a 10% shift differential for eligible evening and overnight hours. The position includes paid training, company-paid medical coverage, tuition reimbursement, a 401(k) match, paid time off, and opportunities for career growth. Candidates should have a high school diploma or equivalent, at least six months of customer service experience, and be fluent in both English and Spanish. Evening and night shift availability is highly preferred. Get all the details here.

