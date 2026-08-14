NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (8/16)

Looking for a new career or just something part-time for some quick cash? Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more job resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

If your company is looking to hire, send your submissions to share@abc15.com, and you may be featured!

1. Looking for a career with a company that values its people and offers real opportunity for growth?BestCompaniesAZis spotlighting top award-winning employers across Arizona that are hiring now in high-demand fields includingsales, customer service, finance, technology, engineering, skilled trades, engineering, HR, healthcare, and more.Many of thesecompanies have been recognized asTop Workplaces,Great Places to Work, andArizona’s Most Admired Companies—andthey’reall committed to creating strong, inclusive workplace cultures. From industry leaders likeAmkor Technology,Northern Trust,KUBRA, Donor Network,Rummel Construction,Freeport-McMoRan, LAVIDGE, Plexus Worldwide, Fennemore, Achieve, Raytheon, Air2o, Habitat for Humanity, Solari, UMOM and USAAyou’ll find opportunities that offer career development and internal mobility, competitive pay and comprehensive benefits, and a chance to make a real difference in your community! Whetheryou'rea recentgrad, changing careers, or looking to advance,now is the perfect time to explore opportunitieswith Arizona’s top employers. Explore featured companies and apply today here. BestCompaniesAZ is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. Phoenix Sky Harbor will host a job fair on Tuesday, September 1st, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station, situated at 44th and Washington streets. Easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail, attendees will also receive a transit pass for convenience. Parking facilities will be available on-site. No preregistration is necessary to attend. The job fair offers hundreds of positions across various sectors, including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security personnel. Each company may provide different benefits, such as health insurance, retirement plans, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs, and sign-on bonuses. Learn more here.

3. Hire Standard Staffing is recruiting Remote Benefits Representatives for American Income Life, offering flexible work-from-home opportunities across the U.S. and Canada. The role focuses on meeting with clients virtually to explain and enroll them in family benefit programs, while building long-term customer relationships through online communication tools like Zoom. The company says top performers can earn between $70,000 and $120,000 annually through commissions and residual income, with advancement opportunities based on performance. No prior insurance experience is required, as training and mentorship are provided for candidates who are motivated, personable, and eager to grow in a remote sales and customer service environment. Here are the details.

4. The U.S. Secret Service is recruiting Special Agents in Arizona, offering a starting salary ranging from $48,854 to $118,204 annually, along with a potential $40,000 recruitment incentive for eligible applicants. Special Agents serve in a dual mission of conducting criminal investigations involving financial crimes and providing protective services for national leaders and major security events. Candidates must be U.S. citizens, at least 21 years old, possess a valid driver's license, meet physical and security requirements, and be willing to complete extensive federal law enforcement training and accept assignments throughout the U.S. and abroad. Learn more here.

5. Maximus is hiring full-time, bilingual (English/Spanish) Customer Service Representatives to support individuals navigating healthcare programs at its on-site Mesa location. Starting pay is $19.16 per hour, with bonus opportunities and a 10% shift differential for eligible evening and overnight hours. The position includes paid training, company-paid medical coverage, tuition reimbursement, a 401(k) match, paid time off, and opportunities for career growth. Candidates should have a high school diploma or equivalent, at least six months of customer service experience, and be fluent in both English and Spanish. Evening and night shift availability is highly preferred. Get all the details here.

6. Aerotek is hiring an Assembler / Manufacturing Associate I for a contract-to-hire opportunity in Phoenix, offering $19.50 per hour plus benefits including medical, dental, vision, a 401(k), paid time off, and weekly pay. The position is ideal for dependable, detail-oriented candidates who enjoy hands-on work in a manufacturing environment. Employees will assemble mechanical products, use hand tools, inspect finished parts, and work Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. No degree is required, and candidates with assembly or manufacturing experience are encouraged to apply. Click here for details.

7. Veterans, transitioning service members, military spouses, and members of the Guard and Reserve are invited to connect with employers at the Phoenix Veterans Job Fair on Thursday, Sept. 24, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at State Farm Stadium, 1 Cardinals Drive, Glendale, AZ 85305. Hosted by RecruitMilitary, the free event gives job seekers the opportunity to meet face-to-face with hiring companies from a variety of industries, explore thousands of available jobs, and interview with employers looking to hire military talent. Attendees are encouraged to register in advance here and bring copies of their resume.

8. The Arizona Department of Public Safety is hiring troopers. A trooper patrols highways and/or performs general duty police work in the protection of life and property through the enforcement of laws and ordinances and the prevention of crime. May be assigned to specialized functions including, but not limited to, training, motorcycle patrol, executive security, handling of explosives, hostage negotiations, Special Operations Unit, criminal investigations, paramedic duties, community relations, or administration. Click here for more information.

