NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (7/19)

Looking for a new career or just something part-time for some quick cash? Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more job resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

If your company is looking to hire, send your submissions to share@abc15.com, and you may be featured!

1. Achieve is hiring Sr. Financial Inside Sales Consultants ready to start in August. If you have 3+yearsrecent inside sales experience and the drive to succeed, this is a chance to grow your career with a company that truly invests in its people.You’llbe part of a diverse, team-oriented culture offering uncapped income potential, excellent benefits, warm leads, anda strong trainingprogram designed to set you up for success. These hybrid roles offer on-target earnings of $85,000 to $130,000+ per year, combining base pay with uncapped commissions and incentives. With more than 20 years in the finance industry, Achieve is an award-winning organization, consistently recognized as one of the Best Places to Work for over 15 years. Learn more here. BestCompaniesAZ is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. Shorty's Sandwich Shop and Catering, a family-owned sandwich shop in Phoenix, is now hiring a part-time Food Preparation Worker to join its fast-paced and team-oriented kitchen. Located on East Broadway Road, the business specializes in preparing large quantities of packaged foods such as sandwiches, salads, wraps, and burritos. This role involves a mix of food prep and sandwich assembly, including washing and slicing produce, preparing meats and pasta salads, and building orders in high volume. No prior experience is required, as training is provided, making it a great opportunity for motivated and reliable individuals looking to grow in a supportive environment. The position offers a flexible weekday schedule with no nights or weekends, along with perks like free meals, weekly pay, employee discounts, and opportunities for advancement within a fun and professional team setting. Learn more here.

3. Hire Standard Staffing is recruiting Remote Benefits Representatives for American Income Life, offering flexible work-from-home opportunities across the U.S. and Canada. The role focuses on meeting with clients virtually to explain and enroll them in family benefit programs, while building long-term customer relationships through online communication tools like Zoom. The company says top performers can earn between $70,000 and $120,000 annually through commissions and residual income, with advancement opportunities based on performance. No prior insurance experience is required, as training and mentorship are provided for candidates who are motivated, personable, and eager to grow in a remote sales and customer service environment. Here are the details.

4. FUJIFILM is expanding in the East Valley and hiring for a variety of positions, including Material Handler Technician, Manufacturing Technician, Associate Process Engineer, Wet Lab Technician, and more. With more than 90 years of innovation, the global company is looking for talented individuals who are passionate about performance, growth, accountability, and innovation. Job seekers interested in building a career with an industry leader are encouraged to explore the available opportunities here.

5. Phoenix Sky Harbor will host a job fair on Tuesday, August 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station, situated at 44th and Washington streets. Easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail, attendees will also receive a transit pass for convenience. Parking facilities will be available on-site. No preregistration is necessary to attend. The job fair offers hundreds of positions across various sectors, including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security personnel. Each company may provide different benefits, such as health insurance, retirement plans, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs, and sign-on bonuses. Learn more here.

6. Veterans, transitioning service members, military spouses, and members of the Guard and Reserve are invited to connect with employers at the Phoenix Veterans Job Fair on Thursday, Sept. 24, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at State Farm Stadium, 1 Cardinals Drive, Glendale, AZ 85305. Hosted by RecruitMilitary, the free event gives job seekers the opportunity to meet face-to-face with hiring companies from a variety of industries, explore thousands of available jobs, and interview with employers looking to hire military talent. Attendees are encouraged to register in advance here and bring copies of their resume.

7. The Arizona Department of Public Safety is hiring troopers. A trooper patrols highways and/or performs general duty police work in the protection of life and property through the enforcement of laws and ordinances and the prevention of crime. May be assigned to specialized functions including, but not limited to, training, motorcycle patrol, executive security, handling of explosives, hostage negotiations, Special Operations Unit, criminal investigations, paramedic duties, community relations, or administration. Click here for more information.

8. Job seekers looking for their next opportunity are invited to attend the Phoenix Job Fair on August 13 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix North. Hosted by Best Hire Career Fairs, the free event gives attendees the chance to meet face-to-face with hiring managers from a variety of industries, including healthcare, technology, education, retail, construction, finance, media, and more. Organizers encourage participants to bring an updated resume, dress professionally, and arrive prepared to make a great first impression while exploring new career opportunities from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. More details here.

