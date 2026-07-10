NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (7/12)

Looking for a new career or just something part-time for some quick cash? Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more job resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

If your company is looking to hire, send your submissions to share@abc15.com, and you may be featured!

1. Looking for a new job or maybe a second job with a really flexible schedule? You have to check out Instant Care of Arizona, now offering up to a $1,000 sign-on bonus! Part-time, full-time, 2nd job openings for non-medical caregivers. You determine your availability and the hours you’d like to work. Paid training and no experience necessary! If you’re looking for a rewarding job where you feel valued every day, look no further! Get more info here. Instant Care of Arizona is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. Want to work for one of Fortune’s 2026 World’s Most Admired Companies? Northern Trust is a 20 consecutive year winner! They are hiring energetic and outgoing individuals to fill positions at all levels within their Tempe Operating Center and Wealth Management offices. They have opportunities across the Phoenix Metro Area in operations, vendor management, audit, HR, technology, as well as many client servicing roles. Apply for entry level analyst roles to gain operations experience within their Asset Servicing business unit or associate roles within their Wealth Management offices where you will receive a robust onboarding and training program. As a Northern Trust employee, you will be part of a flexible and collaborative work culture, which has a strong history of financial strength and stability. Movement within the organization is encouraged, senior leaders are accessible, and you can take pride in working for a company that is committed to strengthening the communities it serves! Get all the info here. BestCompaniesAZ is an ABC15 sponsor.

3. Job seekers looking for their next opportunity are invited to attend the Phoenix Job Fair on August 13 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix North. Hosted by Best Hire Career Fairs, the free event gives attendees the chance to meet face-to-face with hiring managers from a variety of industries, including healthcare, technology, education, retail, construction, finance, media, and more. Organizers encourage participants to bring an updated resume, dress professionally, and arrive prepared to make a great first impression while exploring new career opportunities from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. More details here.

4. The Arizona Department of Public Safety is hiring troopers. A trooper patrols highways and/or performs general duty police work in the protection of life and property through the enforcement of laws and ordinances and the prevention of crime. May be assigned to specialized functions including, but not limited to, training, motorcycle patrol, executive security, handling of explosives, hostage negotiations, Special Operations Unit, criminal investigations, paramedic duties, community relations, or administration. Click here for more information.

5. Veterans, transitioning service members, military spouses, and members of the Guard and Reserve are invited to connect with employers at the Phoenix Veterans Job Fair on Thursday, Sept. 24, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at State Farm Stadium, 1 Cardinals Drive, Glendale, AZ 85305. Hosted by RecruitMilitary, the free event gives job seekers the opportunity to meet face-to-face with hiring companies from a variety of industries, explore thousands of available jobs, and interview with employers looking to hire military talent. Attendees are encouraged to register in advance here and bring copies of their resume.

6. Phoenix Sky Harbor will host a job fair on Tuesday, August 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station, situated at 44th and Washington streets. Easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail, attendees will also receive a transit pass for convenience. Parking facilities will be available on-site. No preregistration is necessary to attend. The job fair offers hundreds of positions across various sectors, including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security personnel. Each company may provide different benefits, such as health insurance, retirement plans, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs, and sign-on bonuses. Learn more here.

7. Hire Standard Staffing is recruiting Remote Benefits Representatives for American Income Life, offering flexible work-from-home opportunities across the U.S. and Canada. The role focuses on meeting with clients virtually to explain and enroll them in family benefit programs, while building long-term customer relationships through online communication tools like Zoom. The company says top performers can earn between $70,000 and $120,000 annually through commissions and residual income, with advancement opportunities based on performance. No prior insurance experience is required, as training and mentorship are provided for candidates who are motivated, personable, and eager to grow in a remote sales and customer service environment. Here are the details.

8. FUJIFILM is expanding in the East Valley and hiring for a variety of positions, including Material Handler Technician, Manufacturing Technician, Associate Process Engineer, Wet Lab Technician, and more. With more than 90 years of innovation, the global company is looking for talented individuals who are passionate about performance, growth, accountability, and innovation. Job seekers interested in building a career with an industry leader are encouraged to explore the available opportunities here.

