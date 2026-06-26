NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (6/28)

Looking for a new career or just something part-time for some quick cash? Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more job resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

If your company is looking to hire, send your submissions to share@abc15.com, and you may be featured!

1. Rummel Construction is a 100% employee-owned heavy civil contractor and a proud ESS Companies brand that has been delivering exceptional civil construction services across the Southwest since 1996. With expertise in earthmoving, mass excavation, mine development, infrastructure, and large-scale site development, Rummel combines industry-leading equipment with the dedication and expertise of its employee-owners to deliver safe, efficient, and innovative solutions. Driven by a culture of safety, integrity, accountability, and continuous improvement, Rummel invests heavily in the growth and success of its people. By building critical infrastructure and developing the region’s communities, Rummel continues to make a lasting impact across Arizona and the Southwest while setting the standard for operational excellence. They are now hiring in Phoenix & Tucson for the following: Project Management & Engineering, Construction Operations & Field Leadership, Safety, Heavy Equipment Maintenance, Equipment Operators & Skilled Trades, and more. Learn more here. BestCompaniesAZ is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. Job seekers looking for their next opportunity are invited to attend the Phoenix Job Fair on Aug. 13 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix North. Hosted by Best Hire Career Fairs, the free event gives attendees the chance to meet face-to-face with hiring managers from a variety of industries, including healthcare, technology, education, retail, construction, finance, media, and more. Organizers encourage participants to bring an updated resume, dress professionally, and arrive prepared to make a great first impression while exploring new career opportunities from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. More details here.

3. Sports fans looking to turn their passion into a career can network with industry professionals at the Phoenix Mercury Sports & Entertainment Career Expo on July 2. The event gives attendees the opportunity to connect with recruiters and representatives from organizations including the Phoenix Suns, Phoenix Mercury, Phoenix Rising FC, PGA of America, Arizona State University, and more while exploring careers in sports and entertainment. As an added bonus, every registered attendee will receive a ticket to watch the Phoenix Mercury take on the Seattle Storm following the expo. Get the details here.

4. FUJIFILM is expanding in the East Valley and hiring for a variety of positions, including Material Handler Technician, Manufacturing Technician, Associate Process Engineer, Wet Lab Technician, and more. With more than 90 years of innovation, the global company is looking for talented individuals who are passionate about performance, growth, accountability, and innovation. Job seekers interested in building a career with an industry leader are encouraged to explore the available opportunities here.

5. The Arizona Department of Public Safety is hiring troopers. A trooper patrols highways and/or performs general duty police work in the protection of life and property through the enforcement of laws and ordinances and the prevention of crime. May be assigned to specialized functions including, but not limited to, training, motorcycle patrol, executive security, handling of explosives, hostage negotiations, Special Operations Unit, criminal investigations, paramedic duties, community relations, or administration. Click here for more information.

6. Phoenix Sky Harbor will host a job fair on Tuesday, July 7, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station, situated at 44th and Washington streets. Easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail, attendees will also receive a transit pass for convenience. Parking facilities will be available on-site. No preregistration is necessary to attend. The job fair offers hundreds of positions across various sectors, including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security personnel. Each company may provide different benefits, such as health insurance, retirement plans, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs, and sign-on bonuses. Learn more here.

7. 1-800Accountant is hiring an On-Site Call Center Sales Rep. The company wants a professional with sales experience and a proven track record of meeting and exceeding sales targets. 1-800Accountant is not your typical accounting firm. They pride themselves on fostering work/life balance, offering unparalleled opportunities for internal growth, and embracing innovation. Their team enjoys flexibility, competitive compensation, and access to cutting-edge technology. Click here for more information.

8. Hire Standard Staffing is recruiting Remote Benefits Representatives for American Income Life, offering flexible work-from-home opportunities across the U.S. and Canada. The role focuses on meeting with clients virtually to explain and enroll them in family benefit programs, while building long-term customer relationships through online communication tools like Zoom. The company says top performers can earn between $70,000 and $120,000 annually through commissions and residual income, with advancement opportunities based on performance. No prior insurance experience is required, as training and mentorship are provided for candidates who are motivated, personable, and eager to grow in a remote sales and customer service environment. Here are the details.

