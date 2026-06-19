NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (6/21)

Looking for a new career or just something part-time for some quick cash? Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more job resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

If your company is looking to hire, send your submissions to share@abc15.com, and you may be featured!

1. HonorHealth is proud to provide high-quality healthcare services and life-changing career opportunities all focused on one goal: to care for the health and well-being of Arizona’s local communities. They’re currently hiring registered nurses, radiology techs, patient care techs, medical assistants, patient registration, facilities professionals and more to join the team at locations across the Valley. HonorHealth supports employees with competitive pay and benefits, $5,250 in annual tuition assistance, and sign-on bonus potential for select roles. If you’re ready to make a lasting difference where you work and live, explore opportunities here. HonorHealth is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. Build your future with Arizona’s best companies! Looking for a career with a company that values its people and offers real opportunity for growth? BestCompaniesAZ is spotlighting top award-winning employers across Arizona that are hiring now in high-demand fields including sales, customer service, finance, technology, engineering, skilled trades, engineering, HR, healthcare, and more. Many of these companies have been recognized as Top Workplaces, Great Places to Work, and Arizona’s Most Admired Companies—and they’re all committed to creating strong, inclusive workplace cultures. From industry leaders like Amkor Technology, Northern Trust, KUBRA, Donor Network, Rummel Construction, Freeport-McMoRan, LAVIDGE, Plexus Worldwide, Fennemore, Achieve, Raytheon, Air2o, Habitat for Humanity, Solari, UMOM and USAA you’ll find opportunities that offer career development and internal mobility, competitive pay and comprehensive benefits, and a chance to make a real difference in your community! Whether you're a recent grad, changing careers, or looking to advance, now is the perfect time to explore opportunities with Arizona’s top employers. Explore featured companies and apply today here. BestCompaniesAZ is an ABC15 sponsor.

3. Hire Standard Staffing is recruiting Remote Benefits Representatives for American Income Life, offering flexible work-from-home opportunities across the U.S. and Canada. The role focuses on meeting with clients virtually to explain and enroll them in family benefit programs, while building long-term customer relationships through online communication tools like Zoom. The company says top performers can earn between $70,000 and $120,000 annually through commissions and residual income, with advancement opportunities based on performance. No prior insurance experience is required, as training and mentorship are provided for candidates who are motivated, personable, and eager to grow in a remote sales and customer service environment. Here are the details.

4. Job seekers looking for their next opportunity are invited to attend the Phoenix Job Fair on Aug. 13 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix North. Hosted by Best Hire Career Fairs, the free event gives attendees the chance to meet face-to-face with hiring managers from a variety of industries, including healthcare, technology, education, retail, construction, finance, media, and more. Organizers encourage participants to bring an updated resume, dress professionally, and arrive prepared to make a great first impression while exploring new career opportunities from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. More details here.

5. Sports fans looking to turn their passion into a career can network with industry professionals at the Phoenix Mercury Sports & Entertainment Career Expo on July 2. The event gives attendees the opportunity to connect with recruiters and representatives from organizations including the Phoenix Suns, Phoenix Mercury, Phoenix Rising FC, PGA of America, Arizona State University, and more while exploring careers in sports and entertainment. As an added bonus, every registered attendee will receive a ticket to watch the Phoenix Mercury take on the Seattle Storm following the expo. Get the details here.

6. 1-800Accountant is hiring an On-Site Call Center Sales Rep. The company wants a professional with sales experience and a proven track record of meeting and exceeding sales targets. 1-800Accountant is not your typical accounting firm. They pride themselves on fostering work/life balance, offering unparalleled opportunities for internal growth, and embracing innovation. Their team enjoys flexibility, competitive compensation, and access to cutting-edge technology. Click here for more information.

7. The Arizona Department of Public Safety is hiring troopers. A trooper patrols highways and/or performs general duty police work in the protection of life and property through the enforcement of laws and ordinances and the prevention of crime. May be assigned to specialized functions including, but not limited to, training, motorcycle patrol, executive security, handling of explosives, hostage negotiations, Special Operations Unit, criminal investigations, paramedic duties, community relations, or administration. Click here for more information.

8. Phoenix Sky Harbor will host a job fair on Tuesday, July 7, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station, situated at 44th and Washington streets. Easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail, attendees will also receive a transit pass for convenience. Parking facilities will be available on-site. No preregistration is necessary to attend. The job fair offers hundreds of positions across various sectors, including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security personnel. Each company may provide different benefits, such as health insurance, retirement plans, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs, and sign-on bonuses. Learn more here.